Iranian forces clash with terrorist team in southeast, killing suicide bomber

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Sistan and Baluchestan police chief said Wed. that the members of a terrorist team came under attack by Iranian security forces, while their suicide bomber was killed in the operation.

Bregadier General Mohammad Ghanbari, the police commander of southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, said on Wednesday morning that in the clashes erupted between the Iranian security forces and the members a terrorist team in Saravan, in the southeastern province, a suicide bomber was killed and significant quantities of light and heavy weapons, a suicide vest and several explosive bobby traps were seized from the terrorist.

Ghanbari pointed out that, there was no casualties among Iranian forces, stressing that the Iranian police and intelligence forces are present across the vast province and will deal with any threats against the security of the region.

Earlier this year on April 17, four Iranian security forces including two Basiji forces were martyred in an ambush on a border post in Mirjaveh in the same province at the border with Pakistan.

