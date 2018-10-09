Iran’s pool prodigy pockets his 3rd gold

In men's 200M individual medley SM10, Izadyar finished first clocking 02:27.07. Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Li and Malaysia’s Dawan Fraidden won the silver and bronze medals with 02:27.99 and 02:30.66 respectively.

Izadyar had earlier earned two other gold medals in 100M butterfly S10 and 100M freestyle S10.

“I can still compete in five other categories and I hope that I can get five more gold medals,” he said Monday after receiving his second medal.

Asian Para Games 2018 kicked off on Saturday and will continue through October 13 in Jakarta. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

