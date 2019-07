Iran’s team including two swimmers; Benyamin Ghare Hassanloo and Alireza Yavari will leave Iran to South Korea on Wednesday to participate at 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships.

The 2019 World Aquatics Championships are the 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships, held in Guangzhou, South Korea from 12 to 28 July 2019.

