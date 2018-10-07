Iranian para-swimmer breaks Iran’s record in Asian Para Games

Swimming on Saturday for the second day of para-swimming competitions, Jahanabadi broke Iran’s old record reaching the finish line in 4’:57”:97 period.

The Iranian athlete gained the fourth place, keeping hopes for the final.

Another Iranian para-swimmer Seyed Mehdi Dehghani also met rivals from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Japan today in men’s 400-meter S11, S12 and S13 medley.

However, the first round was disturbed due to power outage.

Para-swimming events are categorized according to disability levels. The S11, S12 and S13 categories are for athletes with visual impairment, with S11 being the most severe.

At 2018 Asian Para Games, athletes will race in free style, back style, breaststroke, butterfly stroke, breaststroke and medley.

A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

The event, which parallels the 2018 Asian Games, kicked off on Saturday and will continue through Oct. 13. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event.

