Iran’s Janfeshan gains bronze in tennis table

In men’s singles TT2 class of tennis table, Janfeshan first outplayed Japan’s Nobuhiro Minami 3-1 (8-11, 12-10, 13-11, 11-9) to reach the semifinal. He then suffered a defeat 0-3 (1-11, 8-11, 6-11) defeat to South Korea’s Sooyong Cha and received the bronze medal.

In the final bout of this category, South Korea’s Jincheol Park overpowered his countryman Cha 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-7).

Earlier this morning, Iranian para-athletes gained four medals in athletics.

2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on Saturday in Jakarta and will continue through October 13. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

