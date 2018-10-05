Iranian titles dominate ‘Special Screen’ at 3rd Slemani Filmfest.

The three Iranian films include ‘Take Me Home’, a short film by late highly-acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami; ‘76 Minutes & 15 Seconds with Abbas Kiarostami’, a feature-length film by Seifollah Samadian; and ‘The Paternal House’, a feature film by Kianoush Ayari.

The other title in this section is ‘The Legend of the Ugly King’, a feature film directed by Hossein Tabak and produced by Mehmet Aktash from Germany and Austria.

'Take Me Home' is the last work of late Kiarostami, edited during the last few months of the legendary Iranian filmmaker’s life. The 15-minute film features a "football" in the main lead.

The 3rd Slemani International Film Festival, scheduled for October 10-16 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, will also screen two Iranian feature-length documentary films and three Iranian features in its main competition section.

MS/PR