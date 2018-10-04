‘The Rock’ wins award at Russia’s Baikal Intl. Filmfest.

Directed by Hamid Jafari, the 25-minute documentary features a woman in southern Iranian city of Ramhormoz who makes a living out of breaking up rocks.

Jafari’s film was awarded the Best Short Film at the Cinéma Vérité Festival in Tehran and received award for the best short documentary at the 28th New Orleans Film Festival.

The 17th Baikal International Film Festival ‘People and Environment’ took place on 21-25 September in Irkutsk in eastern Siberia, Russia. Iran had submitted 27 titles to the festival.

