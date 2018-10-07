‘Owsia’ to vie at Poland’s New Earth Filmfest.

Alireza Dehghan’s short documentary ‘Owsia’ will compete with 70 other titles focused on themes related to environmental pollution, climate change and other related subjects.

The film is about Zarach qanat in Yazd, the longest of its kind in the Middle East, which was inscribed in UNESCO world heritage list last year. ‘Owsia’ brings focus to the dying out of the qanat, which is attributed to negligence and faulty life style.

‘Stop Killing Earth’ by Younes Mohammad is another Iranian short competing in the festival.

The 1st edition of New Earth International Film Festival is a project of The ALIVE TODAY Foundation whose “goal is to support the reconstruction of our destroyed planet and to promote educational activities aimed at restoring the balance between humans and their natural environment.”

According to the event’s website, “the Festival is designed to open the door for the audience to gain an awareness of contemporary threats to the natural environment.”

The event will be held in Krakow on 15-21 October 2018.

