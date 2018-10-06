‘3 Faces’ wins Best Film at 55th Antalya Filmfest.

Starring Behnaz Jafari and Panahi as themselves, ‘3 Faces’ won the Best Film award at the 55th edition of Antalya Film Festival in Turkey. Panahi’s daughter received the award on his behalf at the award ceremony hosted by Antalya’s municipality on Friday night.

‘3 Faces’ won the best film award in competition with nine other international titles and two Turkish ones.

Panahi’s film, co-written with Nader Saeivar, had won the award for Best Screenplay at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The 55th Antalya Film Festival was opened on Sep. 29 with the screening of ‘Everybody Knows' directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

The festival wrapped up on Oct. 5, with a screening program from 84 applications from a total of 26 countries including Turkey, Russia, China, Iran, Lebanon, Ukraine, Germany, the UK, Ireland, etc.

Given Turkey’s status as the host to over four million refugees, Antalya festival had chosen ‘human’ as the main theme of this year’s screening program.

