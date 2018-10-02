Iran aviation industry stocked up on equipment for 20 years

Iranian nuclear chief and Vice-President Ali Akbar Salehi made the remark at the unveiling ceremony of six major aviation projects, including a safety management system and an approach control simulator, held Monday night at Iran Space Control Center.

He said it was fortunate that after the signing of the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran Airports Company, the holding and operating company for civilian airports in the country, managed to purchase the necessary equipment worth some $500,000,000 that would meet the needs of Iran’s aviation industry for the next twenty years.

Elsewhere, he advised caution and alartness in the face of US plots, noting Washington’s underhandedness in violating even the UN Security Council resolutions.

Salehi then noted Donald Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly, saying that Iran has never been more at the center of the world’s attention and US more isolated in the international community.

During the recent visit of President Rouhani to New York, the world realized that Iran is committed to interaction while the US breaks away with every agreement, he added.

MS/IRN83050989