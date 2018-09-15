  1. Technology
Two new Iranian helicopters awaiting intl. certificates

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian experts have managed to design two new types of helicopters that are currently at the stage of obtaining international certificates, according to head of Iranian aviation technology development HQ.

Head of the Iranian aviation technology development headquarters, Manouchehr Manteghi, said Saturday that two domestically-designed helicopters are waiting to receive international certificates.

He added that one of the helicopters, with a capacity to seat 8 passengers, has been put on display in a number of exhibitions and found some potential foreign buyers.

According to him, there are less than twenty countries in the world which possess the know-how for manufacturing helicopters, adding that Iran is one of them.

He further noted the growth of knowledge-based companies active in the field of aviation, adding that the number has risen from about 20 in 2014 to around 180 companies in 2018.

