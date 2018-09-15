Two new Iranian helicopters awaiting intl. certificates

Head of the Iranian aviation technology development headquarters, Manouchehr Manteghi, said Saturday that two domestically-designed helicopters are waiting to receive international certificates.

He added that one of the helicopters, with a capacity to seat 8 passengers, has been put on display in a number of exhibitions and found some potential foreign buyers.

According to him, there are less than twenty countries in the world which possess the know-how for manufacturing helicopters, adding that Iran is one of them.

He further noted the growth of knowledge-based companies active in the field of aviation, adding that the number has risen from about 20 in 2014 to around 180 companies in 2018.

