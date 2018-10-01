‘JCPOA’, one of most important diplomatic achievements

Speaking on Monday in a joint meeting of members of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission with ambassadors of 28 European countries to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, “Iran and EU member states are in a condition that their cooperative approach will not only affect bilateral relationship, but also can influence the international relationship significantly.”

He reiterated that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is one of the salient achievements of diplomats in today’s world in the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons which was implemented in the best form possible initially.

New conditions were emerged and developments in the United States led to the country’s withdrawal from JCPOA, he said, adding, “after US pullout from JCPOA, Iran and European countries involved in the talks remained in JCPOA.”

He addressed ambassadors of European countries to the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “under such circumstances, Iran and Europe have a crucial role and should take constructive steps in this regard collectively.”

In conclusion, he placed special emphasis on expanding and enhancing parliamentary ties between Iran and Europe and added, “Iran and Europe can reach a mechanism in line with strengthening parliamentary ties with the ambassadors of European countries.”

MA/IRN83050316