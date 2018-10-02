  1. Politics
Austrian FM:

JCPOA important deal for boosting regional security

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said that Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is an important deal for the security of the region.

Speaking to IRNA, she said her country feels a special responsibility for Iran nuclear deal since the agreement had been signed in Austria.

She pointed to the bilateral meeting held with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of UN General Assembly (UNGA), saying constructive talks were held with Iranian side on the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In this meeting, the two sides had exchanged their views on the JCPOA, illogical measures taken by US in violating this international deal, cooperation of European countries with the Islamic Republic of Iran to maintain the deal and securing Iran’s economic interests, as well as topics related to regional issues and fighting against terrorism.

