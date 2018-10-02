JCPOA important deal for boosting regional security

Speaking to IRNA, she said her country feels a special responsibility for Iran nuclear deal since the agreement had been signed in Austria.

She pointed to the bilateral meeting held with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of UN General Assembly (UNGA), saying constructive talks were held with Iranian side on the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In this meeting, the two sides had exchanged their views on the JCPOA, illogical measures taken by US in violating this international deal, cooperation of European countries with the Islamic Republic of Iran to maintain the deal and securing Iran’s economic interests, as well as topics related to regional issues and fighting against terrorism.

