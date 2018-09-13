EU ambassadors to Tehran to go to Parliament national security commission

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Thursday that EU countries’ ambassadors to Tehran will have a joint meeting with the MPs of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in the Iranian Calendar month of Mehr (September 22- October 20).

The senior lawmaker made the remarks on Thursday during an interview with a local news agency asserting that the meeting will be focused on Iran-Europe relations.

“The general atmosphere in the European Parliament and the parliaments of the countries of the European Union and in general the public opinion of these countries support the preservation of ties with Iran,” he said.

He ascertained that protecting the JCPOA and keeping the deal alive is the priority of the European Parliament. “The European Parliament has passed some good laws on this issue but we have criticism over the implementation phase.”

“This meeting will provide a good chance to express our opinion as the representatives of people in the Parliament and at the same time hear the points made by the Europeans,” he recounted.

YNG/IRN83032300