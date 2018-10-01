IRGC’s missile strike on terrorists puts an end to bullying

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has released new details on its missile strike on the positions of terrorists behind a recent attack in southwest Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Speaking today morning on the sidelines of ceremony of New Academic Year at the venue of Supreme National Defense University, the Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Habibollah Sayyari said, “as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution reiterated, the era of bullying power has come to an end and Islamic Republic of Iran proved that it is prepared to give a crushing blow to terrorists if needed.”

He pointed to today’s missile strike of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps against terrorists’ positions and said, “the attack was a response to the “cowardly” act of terror during a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on September 22, which killed 25 people and injured 69 others.”

Enemies of the country should be aware that all people of the country are determined to defend their country and are ready to response to any possible threats courageously, he maintained.

Senior authorities of the country had earlier announced that if terrorists and the countries which finance them threaten security of the country, Iran will punish them harshly, Sayyari concluded.

