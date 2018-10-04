Iran urges NATO to be concerned about US unilateral, dangerous policies

Ghasemi responded to the latest remarks of NATO secretary general at a press conference on the eve of Meetings of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers and said, “as the major victim of the terrible phenomenon of terrorism, Islamic Republic of Iran, despite superficial and propaganda coalition of some specific countries against terrorist movements, has played a major role in terminating the sovereignty of terrorist groups including ISIL in the region.”

Unlike remarks of NATO secretary general, Islamic Republic of Iran has played a major and constructive role in stabilizing peace and security in the Persian Gulf and Middle East region, he said, adding, “the key role of Iran in spread of peace and security in the region has been acknowledged in the international community comprehensively.”

Undoubtedly, many European countries should be thankful for the outstanding role of Islamic Republic of Iran in suppressing and defeating terrorists in the region, Ghasemi emphasized.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always called for establishing very close cooperation and collaboration with its neighboring countries, he said, adding, “while believing in securing and maintaining security of the Middle East region by the same regional countries, Islamic Republic of Iran rejects the presence and intervention of foreign security-military forces under the pretext of providing security of the Persian Gulf and Middle East region.”

Ghasemi also dismissed the NATO secretary general’s remarks concerning Iran missile program and said, “missile program of the Islamic Republic of Iran has a defensive and deterrent nature and like any other countries in the world, Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to access conventional military-defense programs to defend itself.”

