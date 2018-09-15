  1. Culture
‘Bystander’ goes to Tunisian filmfest.

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Bystander’ directed by Sheyda Kashi has been accepted into the screening program of 3rd Festival du Court au Kef in Tunisia.  

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he had participated in a revolution.

The 8-minute animation had recently won Best Animation award at the 2018 International Youth Film Festival "Light of the World" in Russia, as well as the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival in Canada.

The third edition of Festival du Court au Kef will be held on 15-22 September 2018 in El Kef, a city in northwestern Tunisia.

