‘Bystander’ to vie at Caminhos Film Festival

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he had participated in a revolution.

The 8-minute animation had won Best Animation award at the 2018 International Youth Film Festival "Light of the World" in Russia, as well as the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival in Canada.

The Caminhos Film Festival has been, since 1988, one of the main references in the cinematographic panorama of Portugal. Presenting itself as the only festival dedicated to Portuguese cinema in all its areas (final projects of schools of cinema, animation, documentary, short film and motion picture), it is the ultimate showcase of the cinematographic works produced every year in Portugal.

This event is the opportunity to gather creators and audience in a single space of artistic interaction, a place where one can accompany in firsthand the evolution of the cinematographic industry in Portugal.

