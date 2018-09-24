‘Bystander’ goes to Russia’s Vladimir filmfest. 

Directed by Sheyda Kashi, ‘Bystander’ will be screened at the main competition section of Vladimir Film Festival in Russia, scheduled for 20-24 October 2018.

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he had participated in a revolution.

The 8-minute animation had won Best Animation award at the 2018 International Youth Film Festival "Light of the World" in Russia, as well as the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival in Canada.

