’21 Days Later’ goes to UAE’s Sharjah Children Filmfest.

'21 Days Later' is a melodrama which revolves around the life of a teenager named Morteza who is faced with many challenges on his way to realize his dreams.

Kheradmandan’s feature will be screened in the competition section of the Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival on October 16.

The film was recently screened at the 6th Universal Kids Film Festival in Turkey and the 4th Regina International Film Festival in Canada, and grabbed the Special Jury Prize at the 4th Kinolub Film Festival in Poland.

This year’s program of the SICFF, according to the event’s website, includes 12 international, 34 Middle Eastern, seven UAE and one Gulf premiere, a mixture of features and shorts, fiction, documentary and educational films.

The sixth edition of the festival will be held on 13-19 October 2018 in the United Arab Emirates.

MS/4419556