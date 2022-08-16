  1. Politics
Arms trafficking gang dismantled in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s police have disbanded a major arms and ammunition trafficking gang in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The police have confiscated 140 weapons in the operation carried out in Shush city, Khuzestan province.

Some two members of the gang of arms traffickers were arrested during the operation, police announced.

Unauthorized weapons are among the causes of violent crimes, including shootings, armed robberies, and murder, police said. 

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and border guards have always stressed that fighting against arms traffickers and armed miscreants has been always on the agenda of their forces.

