25 September 2018 - 14:29

Assad,Putin discuss latest developments in Syria,Idleb Agreement

DAMASCUS, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call the latest developments in Syria and Idleb Agreement and means of implementing it.

During the call, President al-Assad expressed condolences to President Putin and the Russian people over the accident of the Russian warplane’s dropping, leaving martyrs of the Russian military personnel, who were aboard carrying out a noble mission in fighting terrorism in Syria.

For his part, President Putin held Israel responsible for dropping the warplane, telling President al-Assad that Russia is going to develop the Syrian defense system and is going to deliver it an up-to-date S300 air defense system.

