Assad,Putin discuss latest developments in Syria,Idleb Agreement

During the call, President al-Assad expressed condolences to President Putin and the Russian people over the accident of the Russian warplane’s dropping, leaving martyrs of the Russian military personnel, who were aboard carrying out a noble mission in fighting terrorism in Syria.

For his part, President Putin held Israel responsible for dropping the warplane, telling President al-Assad that Russia is going to develop the Syrian defense system and is going to deliver it an up-to-date S300 air defense system.

SANA/MNA