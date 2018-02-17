Lavrov, Shoukry discuss latest developments in Syria

MOSCOW, Feb. 17 (MNA) –The Russian Foreign Minister discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry the latest developments in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Lavrov and Shoukry talked about the key political issues on the regional agenda, concentrating on the crisis in Syria.

The statement added that the two ministers also discussed the latest developments in the Egyptian-Russian relations.

Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Ahmed Abu Zaid said that Lavrov detailed Russia’s evaluation of the current situation regarding the process of political settlement of the crisis in Syria and the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Sochi.

SANA/MNA