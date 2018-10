RT website quoted Bogdanov on Saturday as saying that the Idleb agreement is interim as its ultimate aim is eliminating the hotbed of terrorists in Syria in general and in that area in particular, as well as preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He added that the agreement stipulates for getting rid of the terrorists who reject handing their weapons over in Idleb, adding that his county hopes that the agreement would be implemented strictly.

SANA/MNA