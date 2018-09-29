Agreement on Idlib measure, all Syrian territory must be liberated from terrorism

Commenting on Idlib agreement, Bogdanov told reporters on Friday that just as the rest of the de-escalation zones set up in the framework of Astana 4 were temporary measures, this agreement is also a temporary measure because all Syrian territory must be liberated from any terrorist presence.

He pointed out that there have been very important meetings, either in the tripartite Astana formula, which led to agreements of great importance, or the agreement reached in Sochi on Idlib, adding Moscow is confident that all partners will adhere to those agreements reached at the highest levels to be fully implemented.

Meanwhile, Bogdanov said in an interview with RT TV channel to be broadcast later on the day that providing Syria with S-300 is a conclusive decision.

SANA/MNA