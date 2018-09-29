  1. Politics
29 September 2018 - 09:43

Bogdanov:

Agreement on Idlib measure, all Syrian territory must be liberated from terrorism

Agreement on Idlib measure, all Syrian territory must be liberated from terrorism

MOSCOW, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Special Representative of the Russian President, Deputy FM Mikhail Bogdanov said that the agreement on Idlib is temporary because the goal is to liberate all Syrian territory from any presence of terrorists.

Commenting on Idlib agreement, Bogdanov told reporters on Friday that just as the rest of the de-escalation zones set up in the framework of Astana 4 were temporary measures, this agreement is also a temporary measure because all Syrian territory must be liberated from any terrorist presence.

He pointed out that there have been very important meetings, either in the tripartite Astana formula, which led to agreements of great importance, or the agreement reached in Sochi on Idlib, adding Moscow is confident that all partners will adhere to those agreements reached at the highest levels to be fully implemented.

Meanwhile, Bogdanov said in an interview with RT TV channel to be broadcast later on the day that providing Syria with S-300 is a conclusive decision.

SANA/MNA

News Code 138146

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News