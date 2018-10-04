  1. Politics
Putin says presence of US forces in Syria illegitimate

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the presence of the US troops in Syria is illegitimate and violates the UN’s Charter.

Making the remarks at the Russian Energy Week plenary session on Wednesday, the Russian president stressed that the US violates the UN’s Charter since the foreign military presence on the territory of another state without approval of the UN or a request by the government of that state constitutes a flagrant breach of the UN’s Charter.

There is no rational explanation for maintaining US forces in Syria after the defeat of ISIL terrorist in the country, he added, SANA reported.

He reiterated Russia’s continuous efforts to reach a settlement for the crisis in Syria and eliminate terrorism in order to restore security and stability, noting that Sochi agreement on Idlib serves this purpose.

