29 December 2018 - 09:45

Putin, Merkel discuss developments in Syria

MOSCOW, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the developments in Syria in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Kremlin said in a statement on Friday that Putin and Merkel reviewed in details issues related to the crisis in Syria, with emphasis on applying the decisions of the quadripartite summit between Russia, Turkey, Germany, and France, which had affirmed commitment to Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and independence, and that there is no alternative to the political solution for the crisis.

The Kremlin said that Putin stressed that the work of the Astana process guarantor states on forming a committee to discuss the constitution creates suitable conditions for a long-term settlement in Syria.

The statement also said that the two sides discussed the United States’ plans for withdrawing its forces from Syria.

