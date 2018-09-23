Iran to give tough response to terrorists

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the above remark and showed reaction to the terrorist attack occurred in Ahvaz yesterday morning during a military parade held on the occasion of anniversary of eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

Iran will give a tough and surprising response to the heinous act committed by terrorists in this southern city, Amir Hatami reiterated.

While expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families of victims of this terrorist attack and condemning malicious act committed by enemies of the country, he said, “once again, terrorist attack in Ahvaz showed weakness of the global arrogance and sovereignty of Islamic Iran in the international arenas.”

In this regard, impossibility of confronting powerful Iran forced enemy to wage heinous attack against the defenseless people of the country, he emphasized.

The terrorist attack demonstrated that the government and noble nation of Iran should strengthen spirit of defense and resistance more than ever despite elapse of about four decades since the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, he said, adding, “given the threats and aggression of enemies to the security borders of the Islamic Iran, attaining defense capabilities is currently essential and undeniable.”

