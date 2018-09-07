  1. Politics
7 September 2018 - 12:25

Hatami describes Iran-China defense coop. ‘strategic’

Hatami describes Iran-China defense coop. ‘strategic’

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that defense cooperation between Iran and China is long and strategic.

He made the remarks upon arrival in Beijing Airport on Thursday night. Hatami accompanied by a senior-ranking delegation is visiting China upon the invitation of his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe.

The heads of two countries continuously highlight the importance of bilateral cooperation in different domains and this needs numerous meetings and dialogues, he added.

The Iranian minister went on to say that relations between Iran and China has always been good, and now, given the developments in the region, these ties need to be expanded more than ever.

During this visit, he will meet with Chinese defense minister and a host of other military and political officials of this country to discuss the regional and international developments, bilateral relations and cooperation on military and defense areas. He is also slated to pay official visit to some military units and industrial plants in China.

MAH/4396229

News Code 137523

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News