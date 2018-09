According to khamenei.ir, the ceremony of "An Evening of Retelling Memories", commemorating the National Week of Sacred Defense against Iraqi Saddam regime, commenced a few minutes ago at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini (r.a.) with a group of veterans and artists of the Sacred Defense era meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei-- the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

