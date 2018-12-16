  1. Sports
16 December 2018 - 11:07

Hadipour wins bronze at Wuxi 2018 WT Grand Slam

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Iranian taekwondo practitioner Armin Hadipour Seighalani snatched the bronze medal of 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Slam Championship Series, underway in Wuxi, China.

In the bronze contest of men’s -58kg category on Sunday, Haipour edged the Asian and World champion Tae-hun KIM of South Korea 3-2. Earlier, the Iranian athlete had outplayed Thailand’s Ramnarong Sawekwiharee 2-0, before conceding a 0-2 defeat to Asian and World Junior champion Jang Jun in the semifinal.

The final of this weight category will be held today between Jang Jun and China’s Yushuai Liang.

The other Iranian fighter in the event, Sajjad Mardani, will meet South Korea’s Kyo-don In at the final of men’s +80kg category today.

The 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Slam Championship Series kicked off on December 12 in Wuxi, China and it will wrap up today.

