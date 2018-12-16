Mardani gains gold at Wuxi WT Grand Slam

In the final of men’s +80kg category, Mardani overwhelmed the Asian Champion Kyo-don In of South Korea and received the $50,000 reward. In his route to final, the Iranian practitioner outplayed USA’s Stephen Lambdin 2-1, South Korea’s Gil-young Byeon 2-0, before gaining another 2-0 victory over China’s Zhaoxiang in the semifinal.

Song pocketed the bronze medal of this category after defeating his countryman Hongyi Sun 2-0.

Earlier today, the other Iranian fighter, Armin Hadipour won the bronze medal of men’s -58kg category.

The 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series kicked off on December 12 in Wuxi, China. 124 taekwondo practitioner from 38 different countries are participating in the prestigious event which wraps up today.

MAH/4486119