Iranian practitioners win 7 medals at World Taijiquan Championships

Fatemeh Ramezanzadeh snatched the gold medal of women's simplified 32 movements Taijijian, as well as the silver medal of women's Yang style Taijiquan traditional routine.

Nima Sigaroodi gained the gold medal of men's simplified 24 movements Taijiquan and settled for silver in Chen style Taijijian traditional routine.

Javad Nouri in men's 3rd set Taijiquan, Shaereh Fathian in women's simplified 24 movements Taijiquan, and Tahereh Noroozi in women's Chen style Taijiquan traditional routine claimed three more bronze medals for Iran.

16 Iranian Tai chi practitioners participated in the 3rd edition of World Taijiquan Championships which kicked off in Bulgaria’s Burgas on September 25 and wrapped up today.

