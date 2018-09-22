Iran nearly at end of the line at 2018 FIVB World C’ship

The 19th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, which began jointly in Italy and Bulgaria on September 9, went on today and the Iranian national team took on Canada and lost to their north American rival 2-3 in a tight and beautiful match.

The Iranian players had a bad start and lost the first set 20-25. They did not make a powerful comeback in the second set, but managed to turn the tables halfway through the game and win the set 25-20.

The Iranian men lost the third set terribly 15-25 while they made a better comeback at the fourth set by winning it 25-23. They finally lost the final set 12-15 to concede defeat to their north American opponent.

With these results, Iran, now placed third at the Group ranking, has almost lost all its hope to advance to the next stage.

FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship is held every four years, and the Iranian national team has been present in 1970, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions. The sixth place which the Iranian team achieved in the last edition of the tournament was its best result so far.

