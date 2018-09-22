Iran loses 3-0 to Bulgaria at 2018 FIVB World Ch’ship

Iran faced Bulgaria for the second time on Friday night following its advance from the first round of Group D, and went down in straight sets against the host country.

The Iranian squad had defeated Bulgaria in the first round and the Bulgarian rivals made a powerful comeback to make up for their earlier loss.

Bulgaria won the first set with a considerable difference in points (25-19), and although the Iranian squad made a good comeback in the second set, they still conceded defeat 28-26. Bulgaria finished the game by winning the third set 26-24, with only a difference of two points.

Iran is grouped with teams from US, Bulgaria and Canada in Group G in the second round of the World Championship. Its loss against Bulgaria has kicked the team to the third place, making it more challenging for the Iranian team to advance from this group.

Iran will next take on Canada on Saturday and then face the US on Sunday.

The US is leading the ranking table in Group G with 16 points, followed by Bulgaria with 12 points. Iran is in the third place with 11 points and Canada is ranked fourth with 9 points.

MS/4408281