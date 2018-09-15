Iran gains 3rd consecutive win in FIVB World C’ships vs Cuba

The 19th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship which began jointly in Italy and Bulgaria on Sunday, September 9, continued on Saturday and the Iran’s national volleyball team faced Cuba.

The Asian Games champion, which is seeded in Group D of the world championships, along with Puerto Rico, Bulgaria, Cuba, Poland and Finland, won against the Cubans 3-1.

The Iranian players began the match with a weak performance and lost the first set to their opponent 17-25.

Iran took control of the match in the second set and won it 25-18, while the two other sets ended 25-22 and 25-19 for Iran.

The Asian champion will take on Poland on Monday, followed by its match against Finland on Tuesday.

FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship is held every four years, and the Iranian national team has been present in 1970, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions. The sixth place which the Iranian team achived in the last edition of the tournament was its best result so far.

This is the first time the tournament is jointly-hosted by more than one country. A number of 24 national teams are competing in the event, which will wrap up on September 30.

