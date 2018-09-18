Iran, UK hold consular meeting in Tehran

In a meeting between Iranian Foreign Ministry director general for consular affairs and UK director general of immigration enforcement at the Home Office in Tehran on Tuesday, the two sides discussed consular and immigration cooperation memoranda, visa facilitation, the possibility of signing judicial cooperation agreements, extradition of convicts and sentenced criminals.

Cooperation on fight against drug and human trafficking, organized crime, police cooperation, accelerating the exchange of information on imprisoned citizens between the embassies of the two countries, and addressing the problems of the Iranian nationals residing in the UK were other issues discussed at the meeting.

