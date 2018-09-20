Ambassador blasts UK for warning dual nationals over travel to Iran

“Iran has reaffirmed time and again that dual nationality is not an offence per se,” Hamid Baeidnejad wrote in a tweet after the British government on Wednesday advised British-Iranian dual nationals against all but essential travel to Iran.

Baeidnejad criticized the UK government’s move, saying “hundreds of Iranians including dual nationals are travelling daily to Iran in safety.”

The Iranian ambassador further noted that "politicized calls on Iranians to not exercize their right to visit their homeland is a matter of regret."

KI/ISNA97062914482