Former CBI governor must be held responsible for market rigging: MP

Mohammad Hassannejad, a member of Iranian Parliament's Economic Commission, said that the former governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Valiollah Seif must be held responsible for riggings in the markets of currency and gold coins in Iran.

The lawmaker from the constituency of Jolfa and Marand made the remarks on Tuesday adding that “dismissing office-holders does not mean that they cannot be held accountable for their wrongdoings.”

He referred to the decree issued by the Iranian Leader, the legislator asserted that the rigging, corruption, and disruption cases will be proceeded more transparently and speedily will less formal ceremonies.

“The distribution of a high volume of gold coins was because of either negligence or betrayal. In both cases the Central Bank is responsible,” he blamed the Iranian monetary organization.

After an unprecedented surge in devaluation of the Iranian national currency, the Iranian market has got even more turbulent as hoarders stockpile foreign goods imported to sell them at a higher price later. The situation stirred discontent among the masses of people and the Iranian Leader ordered the relevant organizations to take care of the issue with no hesitation.

YNG/4373529