Iranian nuclear deal signatories to meet in New York on Sep. 24

The meeting was scheduled for September 24," the source said. It will also be attended by the European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.

The sides are expected to discuss ways to preserve the nuclear deal after US unilateral withdrawal and the reintroduction of US sanctions against Iran.

In 2015, Iran and 5+1 agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program. On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the deal.

MNA/TASS