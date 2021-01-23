London concerned of Tehran ballistic missiles: Envoy claims

The British ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hickey, stated the baseless remarks over the JCPOA and Iran’s defense programs while speaking in an interview with the Iraqi Rudaw channel.

Asked about reviving the nuclear deal with Iran, the British ambassador said that the UK, as one of the three European member states [in the nuclear deal], has an important role to play in the dialogue on the Iran nuclear deal.

Accusing Iran of failing to meet its obligations under the JCPOA, Stephen Hickey said, "Iran must respect its obligations under the agreement, as well as limiting its uranium enrichment,"

This is while Tehran has repeatedly stated that according to Article 36 of JCPOA, Iran's measure of reducing its compliance with JCPOA obligations has been done only when the other parties failed to fulfill their obligation under the deal.

"We hope the Biden administration will start talks on how to reach a new nuclear deal, and I am personally optimistic about reaching an agreement," Hickey said.

The British ambassador's remarks come as Tehran rejects any new agreement on the table of negotiation, stressing the need for all parties to abide by their commitments.

“The UK and its allies in the region, are not only concerned about Iran's nuclear program but also for its ballistic missile program," Hickey claimed, accusing Iran of having a worrying role in the region.

The allegation of Iran's role in the region comes as Yemeni news sources have repeatedly reported on the UK selling weapons to Saudi troops to attack innocent Yemeni women and children.

