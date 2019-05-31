Iran stays within nuclear deal's key limits: IAEA report

According to Reuters on Friday, a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which was sent to the agency’s member states, said Iran had stayed within caps on items including the level to which it enriches uranium and its stock of enriched uranium.

This would be the fifteenth time that the IAEA confirms Iran's compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015 despite other parties' lack of action to make up for Iran's losses after the US withdrawal on May 8, 2018.

On the anniversary of the US illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal on May 8, Tehran stopped some commitments under the nuclear deal and set a two-month deadline for other signatories to help it with its banking relations and oil sales sanctioned by the US, otherwise it threatened it would resume uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67 limit stipulated in the deal.

Iran said the measures are still within the framework of the JCPOA.

KI/PR