Iran Sports Federation for Disabled looks forward to 2018 Asian para games

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – The new chairman of Iranian Veterans and Disabled Sports Federation says that the Federation is looking forward to 2018 Asian Para Games in order to enhance the position of Iranian Paralympian.

Hamid Ali Samimi made the remarks after he was elected the Chairman of the Iranian Veterans and Disabled Sports Federation for four years started as of today.

Stating that his first goal is gaining successes in the 2018 Asian para games, Samimi told reporters “we should be able to maintain and even upgrade Iran's previous position in 2018 Asian para games. Meanwhile, we intend to pave the way for younger athletes.”

The third Asian Para Games will take place in Indonesia from 6th – 13th October 2018. 4000 athletes from 43 countries are expected to take part in thirteen Paralympic and four non-Paralympic sports. The Games will take place in the same venues as the 2018 Asian Games.

