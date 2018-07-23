Iran wins title of World ParaVolley C’ships

Iran won the match in three straight sets (25-18, 25-13, 25-20) and clinched the world title for the 7th time.

Iran, 2016 Paralympic Champions, was in Pool B of the competition along with Russia, Germany and Japan where they managed to defeate all their rivals. Advancing to the next round, they gained victory over Paralympic bronze medalist Egypt 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-15) at a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Iran launched a 3-0 win against Ukraine (25-13, 25-19, 25-13) in the semifinal on Saturday, earning the ticket to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The 2018 World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball World Championships began on July 15 in Netherlands and wrapped up on July 22, 2018.

Meanwhile, Iran women's national sitting volleyball team also participated in the event and finished 9th.

MAH/IRN82978710