Iran, Spain exchange medicine

A Spanish delegation from Arafarma Group S A has visited some Iranian medicine manufacturing companies in coordination with Iran’s Biotechnology Development Council of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

During their three-day visit, representatives of the Arafarma Group S A visited the research and production facilities of various companies and exchanged experiences, as well as providing the basis for cooperation between the Iranian and Spanish parties.

An agreement on technology and product transfer was signed between Iranian companies and the Spanish side with the supervision of the Biotechnology Development Council.

Arafarma Group S A is one of the largest exporter of medicine to Iran and other countries in the region and is also one of the most successful European medicine manufacturing companies.

Technology, raw materials, and technical knowledge will be exchanged between companies in various fields due to the signed agreement.

