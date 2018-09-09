Iran can aid Lebanon with over $60m in pharmaceutical industry

Gholamreza Asghari made the remarks in a press conference on Saturday in Tehran.

A Lebanese news agency asked whether Iran can help the country in case the United Sates cuts its aids to Lebanon’s health sector. Asghari responded that Iran can continue its cooperation and support the Lebanese side with more than $60 million so that they will be able to produce their required drugs domestically.

Elsewhere he said that Iran ranks first in the pharmacy sector of the region, adding that 96 percent of Iran’s required drugs are produced domestically, which can be considered as a regional and even global record. The remaining four percent includes some vaccines and anti-cancer medicine the production of which is not economical in the country, Asghari highlighted.

Each new drug produced in the world is also manufactured in Iran in less than one month, he noted.

Iran has achieved the capability to produce high-tech nanotechnology and biotechnology-based drugs which are exported to 30 different countries, including Russia, he added.

The head of FDA went on to say that Iran's market of medicine, medical equipment, cosmetic products and supplements reach some $20 billion in revenue.

MAH/IRN83026867