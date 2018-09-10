US scaring pharmaceutical firms away from doing business with Iran

He made the remark in his meeting with WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari in Tehran on Monday.

“Ever since the US government withdrew from an international agreement and imposed secondary sanctions on Iran in addition to the initial ones, problems have certainly been made and will continue to be made for Iranian people.”

He called on UN authorities, and especially World Health Organization (WHO), not to allow US to create problems for Iran's healthcare sector.

Sanctions will target people only, he said, adding that “such heinous behavior is regrettable in the 21st century."

The Iranian health minister went on to maintain that the behavior of international organizations, particularity the UN and WHO, toward Iran's current situation under US sanctions will always remain in the memory of the Iranian people.

He further expressed hope that the behavior of these two international organizations would be completely humanitarian and in line with human rights.

