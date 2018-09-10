  1. Politics
10 September 2018 - 19:38

Health min.:

US scaring pharmaceutical firms away from doing business with Iran

US scaring pharmaceutical firms away from doing business with Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Health Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi said that the United States's secondary sanctions have scared all companies and banks away from doing business with Iran, and pharmaceutical firms are no exception.

He made the remark in his meeting with WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari in Tehran on Monday.

“Ever since the US government withdrew from an international agreement and imposed secondary sanctions on Iran in addition to the initial ones, problems have certainly been made and will continue to be made for Iranian people.”

He called on UN authorities, and especially World Health Organization (WHO), not to allow US to create problems for Iran's healthcare sector. 

Sanctions will target people only, he said, adding that “such heinous behavior is regrettable in the 21st century."

The Iranian health minister went on to maintain that the behavior of international organizations, particularity the UN and WHO, toward Iran's current situation under US sanctions will always remain in the memory of the Iranian people. 

He further expressed hope that the behavior of these two international organizations would be completely humanitarian and in line with human rights. 

MA/IRN83029098

News Code 137659

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News