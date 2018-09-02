Iran senior MP calls on E3 to do more regarding JCPOA implementation

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament held a meeting with the visiting UK Minister of State for the Middle East Alistair Burt in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

According to the official website of Iranian Parliament ‘Khaneh Mellat’, in the meeting, Falahatpisheh referred to the importance of the parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Britain in increasing the level of relations between the two sides, praising the roles that the two countries’ parliaments play in the decision making process.

The Iranian parliamentary official called on European countries to take more practical steps to fulfill the JCPOA commitments, stressing "Europe is expected to facilitate banking transactions, support the continuation of Iran's oil sales, and encourage European companies to continue work with Iran.”

Falahatpisheh praised the determination of European countries to continue the JCPOA, while criticizing them for not doing enough in terms of taking ‘tangible and concrete’ actions.

He said that Europeans’ practical economic measures are almost negligible.

The Iranian parliamentary official further noted that Iran has made huge efforts to restore peace and security to the region, adding that the Europeans need to be thankful to sacrifices that Iran has made.

He referred to the FATF-related bills that are being discussed in Iranian parliament, saying that those bills are not in contradiction to the country’s national interests and they will be approved by the lawmakers.

He went on to call on European companies to continue working and investing in Iran, promising to try to remove technical barriers on the way of economic cooperation with Iran.

Alistair Burt, for his part, hailed Iran's campaign against terrorism and drug and human trafficking in the region, saying "we are aware of your struggles and we appreciate Iran's efforts to prevent the proliferation of these threats and dangers to the rest of the world."

The UK Middle East minister further referred to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s imprisonment, expressing his appreciation to Iranian authorities for giving her a three-day temporary release.

Meanwhile, Burt expressed hope that she will be pardoned and released.

