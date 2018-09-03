Iran, UK eye increased museum coop.

Alistair Burt, UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire and a high-ranking delegation paid visit to Museum of Ancient Iran and held a meeting with its director on Sunday.

The two sides highlighted the importance of expanding ties between the museums of the two countries and holding joint exhibitions both in Iran and UK.

Burt touched upon the role of museums on developing close relations between Iran and United Kingdom and said that he was among those who had issued the license of releasing Cyrus Cylinder for its exhibition in Iran’s National Museum.

Nokandeh, for his part, confirmed the increase of inter-museum cooperation between the two countries and hoped that UK government would provide special support for exhibiting antique items of UK museums in Iran.

