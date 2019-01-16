Nazanin Zaghari provided with best conditions in prison

Addressing a number of reporters in a local ceremony on Wednesday, Jafari called on Western governments to refrain from interfering in the judicial affairs of Iran, saying "Nazanin Zagari and several other security convicts are kept in prison for very serious offences."

Dismissing the claims brought by some western countries accusing Iran of neglecting basic needs of convicts held in Iranian prisons for security offenses, Jafari ensured that Mrs. Zaghari is provided with best conditions regarding using phone calls, meeting with families and medical care.

In a statement on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi censured the “meddlesome” and “offensive” anti-Iran remarks made by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, adding “regrettably, the British Foreign Secretary has made several hasty and false statements in recent days on a subject that does concern his country. His hasty and untrue remarks indicate his lack of sufficient knowledge about the issue, and is considered as an act of intervention in the domestic affairs of an independent state.”

Iranian Intelligence authorities arrested Zaghari at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on April 3, 2016, on her way to London where she has been residing after visiting her parents in Tehran.

The 39-year-old was arrested after it became clear that she had run an illegal course to recruit and train people for the Persian service of the BBC, which is a major party to the "soft war" being waged by the West against Tehran, according to Iranian officials, Press TV reported.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe had initially been sentenced to five years in jail on charges relating to national security, but authorities later opened her case and tried her on additional charges based on new evidence including a BBC paycheck and contents of her personal email.

